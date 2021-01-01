From inspired home
Inspired Home Marley Silver End Table with Natural Marble Top
Bring contemporary modern style into your home. This metal accent table is a perfect complement to a variety of interior decor. Use it as an end table in the living room, as a sleek side table in the bedroom or as a display table in the entryway or home office. Show off favorite decorative items, let it hold a warm cup of coffee while reading or let it anchor a bold lamp and magazines next to a favorite chair. With a marble top and metal base finished in classic matte gold or silver, this modern side table will be a favorite piece for years to come.