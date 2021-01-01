From nuloom
nuLOOM Marleen Contemporary Shag Area Rug, 12 ft x 18 ft, Silver
Advertisement
100% Polypropylene, made in Turkey Step into comfort with the luxuriously soft and fluffy texture of this shag rug. Each piece is machine made of plush polypropylene fibers prized for their durability and resistance to stains Indulge in the soft, plush feel of this cozy shag pile- perfect for your living room, bedroom, or hallway Stylish and versatile, shags will add character and compliment any style of decor: everything from cozy to traditional to elevated contemporary Easy to care for, we recommend vacuuming regularly to reduce potential shedding and spot cleaning any stains with carpet cleaner