Marksbury 111.5" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional

Combining faux leather and champion fabric into a chic and comfy sectional, this piece offers the best of transitional style for perfect comfort. Both ends of this U-shaped piece feature recliners and padded pillow-top armrests to make relaxing easier and better for everyone. A single button tuft adorns the plush backrest of each seat to add visual dimension while the two consoles come with convenient storage compartments and a pair of cup holders that help make relaxing even easier. Get ready to enjoy your downtime in style and comfort with this transitional sectional!