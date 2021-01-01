From natasha denona
Natasha Denona Mark Your Liquid Lips Matte, One Size , Red
What it is:A groundbreaking liquid lipstick with 100 percent pure color payoff and a non-drying, exceptionally lightweight feel.What it does: Natasha Denona's innovative new lipstick is smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and long-lasting while also delivering an edgy, high-fashion, matte look. It's packed with pigments that stay vibrant throughout the day without fading, and gives immediate full coverage that feels silky smooth. This formula includes new technology that supports the lips' natural moisture and elasticity. Light ester oils provide hydration for comfortable wear, and aloe vera extract leaves the skin soft and conditioned.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- ParabensWhat else you need to know: This formula is D5-free, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.Suggested Usage:-Use the professional brush wand to glide over lips for a smooth, foolproof application.--Ingredients:Isododecane, Mica, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Styrene/Isoprene Copolymer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Polyisoprene, Isostearic Acid, Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Water, BHT, Dicalcium Phosphate, Tin Oxide. May Contain (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Red 6/Red 7/Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850), Red 28 Lake (Ci 45410), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Yellow 6 Lake (Ci 15985).