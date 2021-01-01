From altuzarra
Altuzarra Marjoram Rib-Knit Midi Dress
This figure-hugging knit dress is cut with a flattering scoopneck and geometric ribbing that works to add a contoured look to the slim silhouette before flaring to a playful ruffle hem. Scoopneck Sleeveless Pullover style Contoured rib-knit finish Ruffle contrast hem Viscose Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 45" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Designer Lifestyle - Altuzarra > Altuzarra > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Altuzarra. Color: Moroma. Size: Large.