From lemlem
Lemlem Marjani Beach Dress in Peach
Lemlem Marjani Beach Dress in Peach 95% cotton 5% acrylic. Made in Ethiopia. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Elastic neckline with flounce overlay. Semi-sheer. LEML-WD84. HSW2143. About the designer: Founder, creative director and supermodel, Liya Kebede, was inspired to create a brand devoted to helping women after a trip to her native Ethiopia. Deriving from the meaning “to bloom or flourish” in Amharic, Lemlem is an artisan-driven collection of handwoven natural cotton solely committed to elevating the craft while expanding production and jobs across Africa.