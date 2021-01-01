Marissa Accent Chair - Terrace Autumn

The Marissa Accent Chair is a great addition to any room in your home. This accent chair's mid century modern look adds a great pop to your space. Its lightweight design makes for easy mobility throughout your home when additional seating is needed. The comfortable seat makes this accent chair a piece you won't want to leave. The fabrics are soft to the touch and the color selection will give anyone the opportunity to have this chair in their home. Item is fully upholstered with removalable seat and tufted back. Legs are a sturdy solid wood.