From sam edelman
Sam Edelman Marisol
Advertisement
Featuring a feminine bow detail and a snipped toe, the Sam Edelman Marisol ballet flat can be styled up or down and is great to have on hand this season. Slip-on style. Leather upper. Padded Leather insole. Detail at the heel. Man-made lining, footbed, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.