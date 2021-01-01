Marinville Silver Accent Table

Made of wood, engineered wood and veneersSilvertone finish1 open cubby and bottom shelf2 USB charging portsPower cord included; UL Listed Accent Table. Constructed of Solid and Engineered Woods in Silver Finish. 2 Shelves and 2 USB Charging Port..Your home called. It asked for this accent table. Understated silvertone finish is simply irresistible, elevating the silhouette with elegance. Clean lines maintain the contemporary aesthetic you crave. Open cubby and bottom shelf provide storage for essentials and decor. Power up your devices with USB ports. Hows that for form and function?