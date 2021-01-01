Linon Marino Full Back Wood Counter Stool, 24" Seat Height, White Wash Finish

Advertisement
Unique and stylish, the Marino Counter Stool will add eye-catching design to your kitchen counter or high top table. The stool features elegant turned front legs and a unique curved back design. The linen padded seat easily complements the distressed white washed finish. Counter Height. About Linon Home DecorLinon Home Decor is a family-owned-and-operated company based on the East Coast that has been in business for over 50 years. With an established reputation in the market for providing the best on-trend products at the right price, Linon offers excellent quality, style and functional furnishings for every room in the home. Linon’s domestic and international teams provide customers with the most reliable on-time delivery and customer service possible.