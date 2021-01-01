Cobalt Aquatics Marine Vegi Flakes Fish Food, 16-oz tub

Power up your veggie-loving lad with Cobalt Aquatics Marine Vegi Flakes Fish Food. This nutritious flaked food for all herbivorous marine fish is formulated to be highly palatable for finicky eaters. It features spirulina, plankton and squid for consistent growth and superior color. This flaked fish food contains probiotics to help support a healthy digestive and immune system. It is crafted with a solid nutritional base and designed to create less waste by not clouding your companion’s water column.