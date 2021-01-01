Marina White 9 Piece Outdoor Patio Teak Dining Set EEI-4034-NAT-WHI-SET

Advertisement
Outdoor Teak Dining SetTable Length 70.5"L or 108.5" when extendedCollapsable middle leavesSolid teak wood construction"Water and UV Resistant Cushion, Machine Washable Cover"Assembly RequiredWeight Capacity: 441 lbs.Harbor your greatest expectations with the luxurious Marina 9 Piece Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Set. This set includes the Marina Patio Dining Table and has 8 Marina Dining Chairs perfect for every member of your crew as you breathe the fresh, crisp air of a day spent with friends and family. Known for its natural ability to withstand extreme weather conditions, teak is the wood selection of choice for long-lasting outdoor patio furniture. Now you can enjoy Marina Teak Wood Outdoor Dining Table as it extends from 70.5"L to 108.5" with its durable construction, alongside a modern design that persistently looks new and welcoming in your patio dining environs. Assembly required. Set Includes: Eight - Marina Dining Chair One - Marina Dining Table