The adidas Originals Marimekko Sweater will keep you warm and add a pop of color to your cool-weather look. Lightweight, pullover style long sleeve shirt with durable construction. Long sleeves with ribbed crew neckline, colorful logo screen design along center front, and a straight hem. Pair with your favorite distressed denim and rugged hiking boots for a classic style. 100% cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.