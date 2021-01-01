Home Decorators Collection Marilyn Tweed Moss 2 ft. x 8 ft. Braided Runner Rug, Green

Light up your home with the Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner. This runner is great for added warmth to your hallways or corridors. With stain-resistant materials, this runner will withstand everyday spills. Crafted with polypropylene, it will bring style and comfort to your room. It has a geometric print, creating the perfect mix of classic and chic that will pair well with any decor. Designed with green features, this runner adds a vibrant element to your space that will create an uplifting vibe. It has a braided weave type and a reversible design. Color: Moss.