Marilyn Straight Jeans - Glory - 18 - Also in: 2, 6, 12, 10, 8, 0, 4, 14, 16
The easy, figure-elongating construction of NYDJ\'s Marilyn Straight Jeans pairs well with everything, thanks to a flattering waist and versatile straight silhouette. This version of the Marilyn gets an edgy twist from exposed O-ring zipper detail at the hips. Future Fit Denim® provides serious, all-over compression that evenly contours for a flawless fit. Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves, so you can look, feel and wear one size smaller. Features a zip fly and button closure.