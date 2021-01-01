From decoro
DeCoro Marietta Rustic Black End Table
Decorate your living room or bedroom with this unique hairpin cross legged table. This multipurpose table is suitable for study, living room, office or anywhere you need function and storage. This table is highlighted by rigid hairpin retro style legs and resistant paper lamination. No two pieces are the same but mix and match for a stylish throwback space. This table requires minimal assembly and is available in Rustic White Black and Grey and Distressed White. Color: Rustic Black.