Chic Home Mariena 5 Piece Reversible Comforter Set Tropical Print - Decorative Pillows Shams Included
Step into the jungle with the Mariena comforter set from Chic Home. This amazing reversible comforter set features a vibrant tropical theme with hibiscus flowers and leopards on the face and a floral pattern on the reverse. Complete the tropical theme with the included "WILD beauty" and Leopard deco pillows and design coordinated floral shams or mix and match with your own pieces for a unique, wild look. Specifications: • Size: Queen • Color Scheme: Multi-color • Piece Count: 5 • Set Includes: • 1pc Reversible Comforter (90” x 92”) • 2pc Floral Pillow Shams (20” x 26” + 2”) • 1pc "WILD beauty" Decorative Pillow (18” x 18”) • 1pc Leopard Decorative Pillow (12” x 18”) • Materials: Luxuriously brushed microfiber fabric, hypoallergenic synthetic down alternative filling Fabric and Design: • Silky soft brushed microfiber cotton-feel material • Vibrant tropical theme featuring hibiscus flowers and leopards with a contemporary floral pattern on the reverse Features: • Luxuriously soft feel for a great night sleep with less tossing and turning • Hypoallergenic alternative down filling is perfect for those allergic to traditional down materials • Built to last with premium fabrics and expert stitching Care Instructions Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing, use cold water on gentle cycle, tumble dry low * Add 2 tennis balls to the dryer to speed up drying and add fluffiness The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.