MAJORELLE Mariapia Mini Dress in Ivory. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Mariapia Mini Dress in Ivory. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% rayon. Made in China. Hand wash. Partially lined. Pull-on styling with back tie closure. Blouson sleeves with elastic cuffs. Eyelet fabric with ruffle detail. MALR-WD1006. ACD1056 U21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.