Accurate time telling and antique elegant style are combined in our wooden wall clock. It features a wooden frames that is complemented with bronze finish roman numerals on the main clock dial and elegant hour and minute hands. This is truly a masterpiece that inspires with beauty and functionality. Our wall clock with scrolling metalwork main body will serve as a perfect gift for your loved ones or a fitting accents to your home decor. Vintage collection bronze wooden frame scrolling metalwork main body roman numerals chic black hour and minute hands. HomeRoots Mariana 2.5-in H x 20-in W Vintage/Retro Metal Hand-painted Wall Sculpture in Brown | 274496