Featuring simple spiral modern and contemporary design our round double layer wall decor will put a tantalizing visual effect on your entire home setting. It comes in a sandstone circle design complemented with ribbed finish meant to seamlessly blend with existing decor in your home. This is a part of our wall art collection that is perfectly crafted to aesthetically wow you and your guests for many years to come. ' round double layer wall decor. HomeRoots Mariana 14-in H x 1-in W Asian Wood Wall Sculpture in Brown | 274768