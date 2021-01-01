Mari Sofa In Genuine Leather
Description
Features:Soft and luxurious textured velvet fabricFeather top seat cushions10 years frame guaranteeProduct Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 3Upholstery Material: Genuine LeatherUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Top Grain LeatherFaux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Leather Type: Black Genuine Leather): BlackUpholstery Color (Leather Type: Tan Genuine Leather): TanLeg Color: OakPattern: Solid Color;No Pattern and Not Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: RubberwoodSeat Fill Material: Foam;Polyester;FeatherSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: WaterfowlSeat Construction: Web SuspensionBack Fill Material: Polyester;FeatherBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: WaterfowlRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Seat;BackRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Wipe clean with dry clothDurability: Tear ResistantFire Resistant: YesArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Cushion backAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoUpholstery Grade: AWeight Capacity: 595Weight Capacity Per Seat: 260Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: Distressed LeatherSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.9 lbs./cu. ft. and overCushion Construction: Feather Blend (Foam and feather)Joinery: Corner-block-reinforcedMattress Type: Designer: Alison GayDesigner Type: In-HouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Dowell JointKiln-Dried Wood: YesCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: YesTreatment: YesTreatment Details: Hi-protection sealerMade to Order: NoDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: Water ResistantSeating Capacity (SC): 3Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: YesLacey Act Compliant: NoASTM D4157 - 13(2017) - Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible S