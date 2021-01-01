For a classic look in the modern age, these AG Adriano Goldschmied Mari High-Rise Slim Straight will give you the edge you need in appropriating your retro ensemble. Simple design with remarkable execution means these jeans will complement any outfit. Classic five-pocket design: two front and two rear, with coin pocket above right front pocket. Fits true to size; features straight leg fit with straight, finished hem. High-rise waist with belt loops; zip-fly and button closure. 75% cotton, 16% viscose, 7% acrylic, 2% polyurethane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.