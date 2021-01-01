Advertisement
MAJORELLE Margret Midi Dress in Charcoal. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Margret Midi Dress in Charcoal. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS, XXS) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% rayon. Made in China. Hand wash. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Lightly padded puff sleeves with smocked cuffs. Embroidered striping and smocked bodice. MALR-WD973. ACD972 U21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.