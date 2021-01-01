From gus modern
Margot Loft Sofa by Gus Modern - Color: Silver (ECSFMARL-themoo)
The Margot Loft Sofa from Gus Modern brings a clean, modern edge to the home. The epitome of elegance, the entire piece is full of soft, graceful curves that flow together, creating a welcoming silhouette that uplifts the entire dÃ©cor of the room. The back cushions use an eco-friendly down made from recycled PET plastic, and the frame is constructed from 100% Forest Stewardship Council-certified hardwood. The thin, rounded legs ensure stability as they beautifully complement the tasteful tones of the rest of the piece. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Color: Silver.