L'AGENCE Margot High Rise Skinny Jean in Brown. - size 31 (also in 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32) Cotton blend. Imported. Zip fly with button closure. 3-pocket design. Glossy coated denim fabric. 10.5 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. LAGR-WJ128. 2294PDDC. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.