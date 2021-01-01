Margaux Power Loom Gray/Cream Rug

These soft, medium pile rugs, inspired by the grandiose, low-growing vegetation landscapes with their winding rivers and tender, natural fall colors, will add a cosy, tranquil vibe to every room. The unique combination of soft, these rugs will perfectly blend in every interior decoration style. The subtle luster of the high-quality, non-shedding, polypropylene yarn adds a lush touch to the sumptuous neutral colors and rusty hues, that are smoothly blended in every one of these rug. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 7'