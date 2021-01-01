From ebern designs
Margarid End Table with Storage
Acting as a perch for lamps, books and other decorative accents, this Slayer side table is an essential in any living room. Up top, the rectangular tabletop includes a USB power dock so you can always stay connected. Featuring a drawer with two shelves, it becomes the perfect place for novels, TV remotes or small plants. Available in white or black finish, this piece will bring modernity and functionality to your soda side. Color: White