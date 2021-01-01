The classic chevron pattern gets an industrial upgrade with the Wessex modern mirror. The perfect accent to your wall mirror, the zig-zag pattern is rounded to charm your existing room aesthetic with its uniqueness that never gets boring. Powder-coated iron sheet is hand-turned and expertly corrugated onto a metal piping for a stunning effect. The influence of modern industrial design is heavy on the seamless pattern of this mirror. With a robust handmade construction, it will hang nicely in your entryway, bedroom and everywhere in between. Madeleine Home Maren 23-in L x 23-in W Round Grey Framed Wall Mirror in Gray | MH-MR-615