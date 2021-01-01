Mardi Gras Carnival Celebration Costume Mardi Gras Y'all Fat Tuesday Carnival Parade Party Costume Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Show everyone that you are ready for Christian feast festival, prepare for the fasting season and celebrate Fat Tuesday event in style. Grab Mardi Gras throws, beads strings, doubloons and proudly say let's mardi our grass off on Shrove Tuesday. Featuring a Mardi Grass mask and a funny quote, this Pancake Tuesday clothes is ideal grass costume for adults who love fatty foods, festival drinking, parades and parties. Dress in medieval costume, fairy shaped decorations and pair them with this outfit 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only