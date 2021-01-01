Mardi Gras Apparel Corp. Funny Mardi Gras I'm With The Krewe - Crew Squad Costume Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Enjoy the party with this Mardi Gras-themed "I'm With The Krewe" novelty apparel design. The clothing subtly features beads along with a fancy party mask that both men and women can wear on this carnival-like festival in NOLA. The perfect Mardi Gras festival clothing for women and men to wear as costume while having fun and drinking with friends family and your Crew. Grab one now for yourself, or as a gift to your Team or Squad. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only