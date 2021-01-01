DelightFULL Marcus Wall Sconce - Color: White

Add surprise and delight to home or commercial decor with the Marcus Wall Sconce from DelightFULL. Boasting a unique industrial-inspired design, this fixture begins with a circular metal backplate sending an arm forward to a cylindrical base. A drum-shaped shade with a perforated metal diffuser is held at the top of the piece, filtering light from its inner lamping to provide a dimensional effect and soft ambient light. Its unique contrasting details add character to the piece while modernizing its mid-century, avant-gard aesthetic. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White and Gold Plated