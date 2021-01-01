From rosdorf park
Marcus 99" Chenille Rolled Arm Sofa
This Sofa is a great addition no matter what size space you have. Looking for something for your living room, this is perfect for providing seating for you and all you guests. This sofa upholstered in beautiful small weave chenille and features shell tufting on the back and rolled arm cushions. It is supported upon the round bun feet finished in espresso for a durable foundation that holds over time. It also has a sturdy solid wood frame construction for stability and heavy use. The lumbar accent pillows are included. It does not include any other featured product other than a sofa. The complete set included sofa, loveseat, coffee table, end table and sold separately.