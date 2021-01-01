Marco L-Shape Desk

Home Office L-Shaped Desk with Bottom Bookshelves , Multi-Function Drafting Drawing Table with Tiltable Desktop for Artist or StudentFeatures:Adjustable tilting panel: Featured adjustable tiltable Stand Table Board which can be fixed in 10 different positions from flat to 90°degree to achieve the desired angle, multiple angle settings offer better posture for work. Behind the tilted area is a stationary piece that can accommodate a small lamp. Besides, there is a generous size side table for your to store whatever you need.This L-shaped desk can be split into 2 tables after removing the middle board. You can customize the separate or combined desk to meet your different needs. It can work as a computer desk, writing table, and office workstation, which is perfect for your study room, bedroom or office.The desk size is sufficient enough to display two monitors or other office accessories without any crowding. Equipped with two open bookshelves, this L-shaped computer desk provides spacious storage space for your office supplies, while leaving lots of surface space for the working area.Designed with L-shape, this desk can fit perfectly to any corner of your office and study room. It maximizes the use of limited space while supporting you to flexibly switch between work and leisure. it can be used as a laptop workstation, phone, pad, computer adjustable stand table, a computer desk for office work, a study desk for your kids.Capacity : Made of High quality MDF Board and sturdy steel frame, this corner desk is stable and durable enough to hold all your heavy stuffs. Heavy duty powder-coated finish metal leg ensure stability and durability desktop further improve the bearing capacity of the table. This maximum load capacity up to 400 lb.Desk Type: Writing desk;Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top): Brown): BrownTop Color (Color (Top): Black): BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: Finished Back: YesExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 1Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 400Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Base Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: B