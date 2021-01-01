From marc fisher ltd
Marc Fisher LTD Marcio
The Marc Fisher LTDâ¢ Marcio has intertwining leather loops that adorn the length of this elegant slide sandal with a low heel. Square open toe. Caged, multi-strap upper. Slide style. Upper, lining, and insole made of leather material. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.