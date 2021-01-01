From couristan
Couristan Marblehead Calcutta Eggshell 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
Reflecting the modern, fashion-forward interior decor trends originated by chic city-dwellers, the Marblehead Collection offers a fresh, contemporary perspective. Its striking appearance within a series of abstract patterns are precisely highlighted by its palette of mod hues in contrasting sequences. The use of such modern colors of Blue Grey, Charcoal, Eggshell, Fossil and Onyx provides a powerful design aesthetic that could only be viewed upon by beautiful, yet bold marble floor designs. Power-loomed with a unique blend of friese and shrink polyester for a soft touch, Marblehead's sharp and dynamic appeal was designed to allow it to be the main focal point of any setting. Appealing to inspired decorators with a bold approach to individual style, Marblehead will add a visual appeal to a variety of settings, including transitional, contemporary and ultra-modern.