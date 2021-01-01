14 Ounce Gray Marble Porcelain Bowls Ice Cream/Dessert/Cereal Bowls, Microwave Safe,Set Of 6

Different Sizes To Meet Your NeedsAvailable in 4.5-inch, 6-inch, or 8-inch sizes, this marble-grained ceramic bowl can be anything you need on a daily basis.Unique TextureThe texture of these bowls is formed in the calcination process, which is naturally beautiful and makes people fondly love them. I believe it will bring you a more pleasant experience.Pro-Grade PorcelainThose our ceramic bowl is made by calcining pure natural marble soil, which is of first-class quality. The texture of the bowl is perfectly natural, unique and attractive. Color: Pink