Baxton Studio Marana Brown King Platform Bed, Natural Brown

Add a fresh, breezy vibe to your bedroom with the Marana king size platform bed. The clean lines and emphasis on wood patterns of the bed are indicative of its modern and rustic-inspired design. The sturdy solid rubber wood frame of the bed is finished in a pleasant natural oak color. The Marana feature's a rectangular headboard with pine veneer to give your space a touch of the outdoors. The low profile footboard styling is in line with its modern look. The Marana can be easily coordinated with a wide range of looks, from contemporary to industrial styles, making it easy to freshen up your bedroom or guest room. This platform bed is designed for use with one mattress. Made in Malaysia, the Marana requires assembly. Color: Natural Brown.