Mara Wall Sconce by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (700WSMRAB-LED927)
Elegant accent lighting thats off the wall in terms of quality and style. The Mara Wall Sconce by Tech Lighting is sure to please any buyer with its mix of simplicity and upscale aesthetics. Two opaque Glass spheres held on opposite ends of a vertical Metal bar act as shades to diffuse the integrated LED light with warmth and grace. The bar extends outward from a rectangular backplate and can be installed either horizontally or vertically. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black