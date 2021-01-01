From august grove
Maple Syrup Pancakes Mama Scented Jar Candle
Advertisement
Features:Black lid and homespun ribbonBurns for up to 125 hoursCandle Type: JarFlame Type: FlameColor: BrownCandle Material: ParaffinCandle Material Details: Number of Candles Included: 1Pieces Included: Scented: YesScent Name: Type of Scent: DessertDripless: NoBurn Time: 125Insect Repellent: NoLid Included: YesBattery Operated: NoNumber of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Battery Included: Timer: Flickering: Remote Included: Country of Origin: United StatesOutdoor Use: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Power Source: Flame Color: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4Overall Width - Side to Side: 4.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Overall Product Weight: 1.5Assembly:Warranty: