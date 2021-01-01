Maple Glazed Cacao Nibs
Advertisement
In the Ayurvedic system, the cacao fruit is thought to be pittu, or heat-inducing, which means it's an energy booster. It's also a superfood renowned for its high protein-, fiber-, and healthy fat content. These nibs have all those benefits?plus the extra taste benefit of maple and your choice of lemon or cardamom Alak Vasa's vegan nibs are sourced from fair trade, organic cacao fruits grown in Ecuador, then slow-glazed in organic Vermont maple syrup before being infused with essential oils. Sprinkle them on top of raw fruit, baked goods, granola, or smoothies for a tasty, healthful treat. Then again, why bother when you could just pop them in your mouth? Handmade in New Jersey.