SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Recipe Creme Body Wash

Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Recipe Creme Body Wash - Indulge your skin with a blend of superfood Manuka Honey and nourishing Yogurt in the Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Recipe Creme Body Wash by SheaMoisture. This creamy, lush body wash infuses two nutrient rich ingredients that blend together to leave skin feeling renewed and refreshed.Key Ingredients:Manuka Honey - helps restore nutrient-rich hydration to skin.Yogurt - renews skin for an enhanced glow.Vitamin C - known to help boost radiance and invigorate skin.SheaMoisture's Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Through Community Commerce you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Ethically Traded Ingredients Sustainably Produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals. - Manuka Honey & Yogurt Skin Renewal Recipe Creme Body Wash