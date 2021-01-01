From astoria grand
Manufahi Urn Planter
Features:Indoor or outdoor useNo drainage holesResin fiberglass urnDecorative urnProduct Type: Urn PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: CompositeMaterial Details: Resin FiberglassWood Species: Subject/Theme: Color (Color: Grey): GreyShape: RoundDrainage Holes: Drill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoDouble Walled Design: NoHandmade: NoRust Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Product Care: Distressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: Compatible Trellis Part Number: Cover Included: NoCompatible Cover Part Number: Compatible Extension Kit Part Number: Compatible Hardware Part Number: Compatible Animal Guard Part Number: Compatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: NoCompatible Base or Stand Part Number: Compatible Liner or Insert Part Number: Country of Origin: Viet NamQuality Score: 0.14Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 26Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 26Interior Width - Side to Side: 16Interior Depth - Front to Back: 16Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 12Maximum Railing Width: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Color: Grey