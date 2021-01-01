Lodge Manufacturing Company carbon steel skillet, 8", Black

Seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use Carbon steel, preferred by professional kitchens The right tool to sear, saute, grill, roast and fry At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire; great for induction cooktops Easy care: hand wash, Dry Immediately, rub with cooking oil Seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use Easy care: hand wash, dry immediately, rub with cooking oil, Weight: 2.09 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lodge