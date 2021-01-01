Manual Can Opener,Multifunctional Stainless Steel Can Opener Manual, Effective For The Elderly And Users With Arthritis, The Smooth Edge Of The Manual

Adding this affordable tool to your kitchen is a smart choice. It can open beer bottle caps, bottle caps and food cans. You may need it anytime!Package Included:1* manual can opener1* Spare bladeHow should you use it?Step1.Take out the stainless steel can opener stainless steel and open handlesStep2.Open handles of can opener stainless steel manual until the blades and gears can be inserted into the edge of the can.Clamp the can with gears and blades,until the can's lid.Step3.Hold the handle of manual can opener tightly and rotate the knot in a clockwise direction,keeping the blade piercing and puncturing the lid until the can in totally open.Step4.Remove the lid to prevent the lid from falling into the food,leave a connection as needed.caution1. When fixing the edge of the can, please make sure that the cut of the can opener is perpendicular to the edge of the can,2. Make sure to turn the switch clockwise (do not turn it counterclockwise, otherwise the can opener will be damaged)3. Hold the handle firmly to prevent the food from falling when opening the canFirst of all, thank you for your support and trust in our products. Thank you for browsing our products in a beautiful day. If you are interested in our product, please take it home before it is sold out. If you have any comments or suggestions on our products, please feel free to contact us. We will give you a satisfactory answer as soon as possible.Finally, I wish you a good mood every day. We wish you a happy shopping.