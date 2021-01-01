MODERN THREADS Manor Ridge Luxury 100 GSM Brushed Microfiber Extra Soft Hypoallergenic 4-Piece Double Marrow Hem Sheet Set, Ivory - California King

Ultimate blend of craftsmanship and elegance, these linens are designed to offer you a unique and sophisticated sleeping experience. Light to touch, cool and exceptional strength you can count on, this sheet set assures you a great night's sleep. Microfiber is paving the way for a future of fine linens using the latest technology. Used across all industries and growing in popularity, microfiber continues to get strong and more reliable every year. Slip into a peaceful slumber with this cozy and buttery-soft microfiber sheet set. . 4-piece set. Color: ivory. Imported Set includes: . 1 Flat (108" x 102"). 1 Fitted (72" x 84") . 2 King Pillowcases (20" x 40") Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Machine washable 100% microfiber polyester