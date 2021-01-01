From birch lane
Mannion Solid Wood Platform Bed
This contemporary, clean-lined bed gets a rustic twist creating the perfect balance of sophistication and warmth making it the perfect pick for industrial lofts and modern farmhouses alike. The bed is crafted from solid wood sourced from renewable plantations, making the bed sturdy and long-lasting. Its frame features a slatted design and a weathered finish, while the headboard is a paneled look also with the same rustic finish. The water-based distressed finish showcases the natural beauty of the wood grains and decorative steel accents add additional appeal. No box spring is required for this piece, instead, a slat system with center supports is included to give your mattress support and space to breathe. Color: Shabby White, Size: Full