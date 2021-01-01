From union rustic

Manila Southwestern Hand Hooked Cranberry Indoor Area Rug

$95.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

What’s another word for floor art? Rugs! Roll one out for stylish appeal in any room of your home, to add another layer of style to your personal aesthetic, create a focal point in any design arrangement, and give your toes something to dig into when barefoot. This rug, for example, is handmade, with a 0.32'' pile height, in a cranberry hue, and features a repeating geometric southwestern pattern. It is water, stain, and fade resistant. A rug pad is recommended to be used with this piece. We recommend professionally cleaning this piece as needed. Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com