Manila Pendant Light by Parachilna - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (145030140930)

Advertisement
Borrowing its name and inspiration from the silk shawl of flamenco dancers, â€œMantÃ³n de Manila,â€ the Manila Pendant Light from Parachilna uses the textile for dramatic silhouetting and clean light diffusion. German designer Sebastian Herkner brings his limitless curiosity for the worlds cultures to tell the story of the flamenco dancer through lighting. His ever-present use of authentic materials and textures is evident in the shawl-like plissÃ© textile diffuser. An artisanal blown glass shade frames the fine striations of the diffuser with a contemporary form. When turned on, cuts of light and shadow sharpen the surface of the diffuser. The light exits out the opening at the base for a gentle down glow and ambient light. Rapidly earning a favorable reputation in the world of lighting and interior design, Parachilna focuses on delivering products that epitomize the artistry of glass-blowing and metalwork yet still comply with industry safety and sustainability standards. From its beautiful open-work metal floor lamps available in various metallic finishes to its ultramodern tiered chandeliers with gleaming gilded finishes, Parachilna fixtures hold to its vision of delivering lighting that embodies true craftsmanship. Color: Black. Finish: Black