Manhattan Outdoor Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (2232OZ)

The Manhattan Outdoor Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting is an exterior lighting piece designed to supply the immediate area with an evenly distributed ambient lighting. The fixture, which takes design inspiration from train station lamping, is made from aluminum and utilizes 4 panels of seedy etched glass on each face of its rectangular design to emit its light. The glass allows the internal lamping to take on a much more focused yet comfortable sense of illumination. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Brown. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze