Manhattan LED Pendant Light by DweLED - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (PD-13714-BK)

The Manhattan LED Pendant Light by dweLED features a seamless drum shade for optimum energy-efficient lighting that highlights the immediate living space surrounding it. The fixture utilizes a luminous fabric shade with touches of urban elegance and uses LED illumination that becomes softened with a fabric shade. The fixture is constructed from a die-cast aluminum material to aid its longevity in contemporary living spaces with no driver or transformer required at all. Fixture comes with 10 inches of wire and can be dimmed from 100 to 10 percent with an electronic low-voltage dimmer (sold separately). dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Black